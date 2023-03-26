Tottenham will try to lure €50m Liverpool target to North London during the summer window

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat to North London this summer but face competition from several clubs which includes Liverpool.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Spurs believe a lot in Amrabat’s qualities and the 26-year-old would be a good addition to their team to play alongside Bentancur or Hojbjerg.

The Morocco international has been a player in demand since his very impressive World Cup campaign and there are several clubs interested in his services states the report.

Liverpool is one of those as the Reds are in need of midfielders this summer and Jurgen Klopp likes the Fiorentina star, reports the Daily Mail.

The Reds manager’s main target this summer is Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but the German coach will want another player to play alongside the England star.

Fiorentina are said to want a minimum of £50m for Amrabat, which Tottenham are willing to pay should they qualify for the Champions League states Todofichajes.

The European competition could be another point of persuasion for Spurs as if they achieve their goals, it is very likely that it is Liverpool that miss out on the Premier League’s top four.