Andriy Shevchenko has backed Mykhailo Mudryk to succeed at Chelsea as the winger failed to impress against England this evening.

Mudryk was substituted from his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifying match after 61 minutes against England as he failed to make an impact, with the Three Lions prevailing 2-0.

Mudryk hasn’t had the easiest start to life in England, with the 22-year old racking up just one assist in his seven games at Chelsea, but former Blues and Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko has backed his countryman to get back to his best despite his struggles.

“He’s just starting his path in a massive football career,” Shevchenko told the Chelsea website.

“His first step has been the right step, coming to Chelsea. He’s part of an ambitious project. He’s in good hands.

“The decision to get him right now was down to how much the club believe in his talent. He’s on a very long contract, that’s very unusual, but Chelsea are investing in their future. Let’s see what he can do in the long term. The club must be patient with him and believe in his talent.”

Mudryk will hope he can find some form upon his return to Chelsea this week, as he’ll prepare for the Blues’ match against Aston Villa on April 1st.