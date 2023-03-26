Unwanted big-name Chelsea star on the radar of European giants

Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the Blues in the summer and is on the radar of two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona want to bring the Gabon international back to the Camp Nou but will face competition from Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to stay with the Serie A giants next season as the Milan club will struggle to afford his big wages and therefore, that would leave a gap for Aubameyang to fill.

The 33-year-old is no longer part of Graham Potter’s plans at Chelsea and is certain to leave Stamford Bridge during the next transfer window.

Potter omitted the Gabon international from Chelsea’s Champions League squad in February to free up space for new signings that arrived in January and according to Football Insider, the English coach wants the former Arsenal star gone in the summer as the West London club are considering terminating his contract with a year left on it.

According to the report, Aubameyang is keen to end his stay at Chelsea also and is happy to mutually agree to end his contract at the club.

Where the 33-year-old will end up is unknown but both Inter and Barcelona are the two clubs in the race at present.