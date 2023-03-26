Video: Bruno Fernandes assists Cristiano Ronaldo for second goal vs Luxembourg

Portugal find themselves 4-0 ahead against Luxembourg at halftime in their qualification match for EUR0 2024 with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace.

The Portuguese superstar broke the deadlock in the clash after just nine minutes with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva scoring in between the 38-year-old’s two goals.

Ronaldo’s 122nd goal for Portugal came when Man United’s Bruno Fernandes played him through and the Al Nassr star slotted the ball into the home side’s net.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a cool left-footed finish for his second and Portugal's 4th. Portugal are running riot against Luxembourg.