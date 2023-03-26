Video: Bruno Fernandes assists Cristiano Ronaldo for second goal vs Luxembourg

Portugal find themselves 4-0 ahead against Luxembourg at halftime in their qualification match for EUR0 2024 with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace.

The Portuguese superstar broke the deadlock in the clash after just nine minutes with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva scoring in between the 38-year-old’s two goals.

Ronaldo’s 122nd goal for Portugal came when Man United’s Bruno Fernandes played him through and the Al Nassr star slotted the ball into the home side’s net.

