Video: Bukayo Saka scores stunner to double England’s lead vs Ukraine

England are 2-0 up against Ukraine in their EURO 2024 qualifying match and the second was courtesy of a stunner from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The Three Lions took the lead in the match after Saka assisted Harry Kane and just three minutes later the Arsenal star scored a goal of his own.

The winger turned a Ukrainian defender before curling the ball into the top corner of the goal. The strike was Saka’s eighth for England and there are many more to come for the Arsenal talent.