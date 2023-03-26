Video: Bukayo Saka scores stunner to double England’s lead vs Ukraine

Arsenal FC
Posted by

England are 2-0 up against Ukraine in their EURO 2024 qualifying match and the second was courtesy of a stunner from Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The Three Lions took the lead in the match after Saka assisted Harry Kane and just three minutes later the Arsenal star scored a goal of his own.

The winger turned a Ukrainian defender before curling the ball into the top corner of the goal. The strike was Saka’s eighth for England and there are many more to come for the Arsenal talent.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane puts England in front vs Ukraine to extend record
Newcastle keen on bringing in out of favour Liverpool midfielder
PSG president gives update on the futures of two club stars
More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.