Video: Chelsea star Joao Felix with an incredible leap to head in Portugal’s second of the match

Chelsea star Joao Felix was on the score sheet for Portugal in the first half scoring an incredible header to double Portugal’s lead.

The cross in from Bernando Silva was delicious but the goal was all about the leap from Felix to head it in.

Watch the goal below:

Joao Felix insane leap to get the 2nd goal for Portugal tonight. Never seen 6'6 Weghorst win an aerial duel talk less of scoring of a header.pic.twitter.com/5sGVCUZwlX — L??nre (@lanrrrre) March 26, 2023

Crosses don't come much better than that! João Félix heads it home beautifully at the back post ???? pic.twitter.com/pkpgQPrpXg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2023

Felix is currently on loan to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid and has been excellent for them.

Chelsea fans will hope the club signs him on a permanent deal in the summer.