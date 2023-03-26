Video: Harry Kane puts England in front vs Ukraine to extend record

England have taken the lead at Wembley vs Ukraine in the qualifiers for EURO 2024 and it was Harry Kane who put the Three Lions in front. 

The Tottenham star became England’s all-time leading goal scorer on Thursday scoring a penalty against Italy and the 29-year-old has now added to his record tally.

Ukraine did well to reduce Gareth Southgate’s side to very few chances but in minute 37, Kane latched on to a Bukayo Saka cross to give the Three Lions the lead.

