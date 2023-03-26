Video: Leeds star scores for his country after a sublime piece of skill

Leeds United players are currently busy performing for their respective nations during the international break.

Talented winger Crysencio Summerville has started his international break with an excellent goal against Norway.

The 21-year-old winger found the back of the net for the Netherlands under-21s in their 3-0 win over Norway under-21s. The winger produced a sublime piece of skill to get past a defender and then angled the ball into the net from a tight angle.

? Crysencio Summerville: ????????? ?????, ???????? ????????! ? — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) March 25, 2023

Summerville has been an impressive performer for Leeds United this season and the 21-year-old has five goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

The Dutchman has the potential to develop into a key player for the Whites and it remains to be seen whether he can continue his development with regular first-team football at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Summerville will be hoping to push for a place in the Netherlands senior team ahead of Euro 2024 as well.