Video: Liverpool fans will love to see this interaction between Jude Bellingham and Steven Gerrard

Everyone associated with Liverpool are desperate to see Jude Bellingham in a red shirt next season but his arrival at Anfield is far from guaranteed.

The midfielder’s transfer fee along with Liverpool likely being without Champions League football next season all makes the move harder.

However, the England star has often dropped hints relating to a Liverpool move and Reds fans would have been smiling watching Bellingham and Steven Gerrard after England’s win over Ukraine.

The two were very complimentary of one another with Gerrard stating about the talented teenager: “Let me tell you right now, you are a lot further ahead than I was at your age, you are going in the right direction that is for sure.”

Bellingham’s future will likely be decided in the near future and only time will tell if he ends up at Anfield.