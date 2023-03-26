Video: Manchester City and Chelsea target Rafael Leao scores stunning solo goal for Portugal vs Luxembourg

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

AC Milan star Rafael Leao who is one of the most sought after players in Europe at the moment scored a stunning solo goal for Portugal against Luxembourg.

During the Euro 2024 qualification game, Portugal beat Luxembourg 6-0 to go on top of the group. Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Joao Felix, Bernando Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao were on the scoresheet with Leao’s goal the best of the lot.

He picked up Ruben Neves’ pass on the left and made a brilliant solo run cutting inside, into the penalty box, dribbling past several players before unleashing the shot that ended up at the back of the net.

Watch the incredible individual goal below:

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories Portugal Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.