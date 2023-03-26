West Ham and Everton join the race to sign 19-goal star

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with a move for the Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 24-year-old striker has been in impressive form for the Championship outfit this season and he has 19 goals and eight assists across all competitions.

A report from 90 min claims that Everton are hoping to sign the player at the end of the season. It is no secret that thought the Toffees will have to add more goals to their side and Gyokeres could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not been able to hit top form this season and summer signing Neal Maupay has been quite underwhelming as well.

Sean Dyche will have to bring in a quality goal scorer and Gyokeres could be the ideal solution to his goalscoring problems.

The Coventry City striker will look to take the next step in his career and moving to a Premier League club is likely to be an attractive proposition for him.

Meanwhile, a report from the Sun claims that West Ham United have joined the chase for the player as well.

The likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have been quite underwhelming this season and the Hammers need to bring in a reliable goal scorer as well.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old ends up eventually.

That said, the two clubs are currently fighting the relegation battle and they will have to preserve their status as a top-flight club in order to attract Gyokeres in the summer.