West Ham United are embroiled in a “secret legal battle” with the owners of the London Stadium as taxpayers will end up paying over £1bn for the stadium by the end of the decade.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the London Legacy Development Corporation have spent £7m of taxpayers’ money on lawyers during their tussle with the club.

It’s understood a new and secret spat between the LLDC and West Ham will only add to that figure. It is believed the fresh disagreement revolves around how much money LLDC are due from an investment in the London club by Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky in November 2021.

The move to the London Stadium back in 2016 has been a success for the Hammers from a commercial point of view but it’s also been suggested that taxpayers will end up paying over £1billion for the stadium by the end of the decade.