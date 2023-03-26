Tottenham are said to be interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as they aim to deepen their squad for next season.

This is according to 90Min, who say that Sangare could be on the move from PSV despite committing his future at the club until 2027 just last summer.

The 25-year old was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United before he extended his contract at his club, but with the summer transfer window approaching, Sangare is now being linked with a move to North London.

Sources close to 90Min have said that Sangare is believed to want to test himself in the Premier League and PSV wouldn’t be opposed to cashing in on the midfielder while he still holds value.

The Ivorian has played 37 games in all competitions this season and has scored seven times, which highlights his ability to get forward from a deep position.

Tottenham could certainly do with another defensive midfielder in the squad, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp the only recognised players they have that can play in that position, and with Champions League football a possibility for next season, Sangare would be a very shrewd signing for the team.