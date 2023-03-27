West Ham keen on 14-goal forward, they have excellent relations with his agent

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola.

The 26-year-old Spezia striker has been in impressive form this season scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

It is no secret that the Hammers will need to add more goals so their attack and Nzola could prove to be a quality acquisition.

As per reports via CalcioSpezia, the player’s agent has excellent relations with the London club and the Hammers would have no problem offering €20 million for Nzola.

The striker is entering his peak years and he could make an immediate impact at the London club. He has the physical attributes to succeed in English football as well.

West Ham spent £35.5 million on Gianluca Scamacca at the start of the season but the Italian international has not been able to hit the ground running. On the other hand, Michail Antonio has been quite underwhelming this season.

The Hammers are clearly struggling in the attack and someone like Nzola could transform them.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure safety this season. The 26-year-old striker is unlikely to join a club in the Championship next season.

West Ham are currently 18th in the league table and they have scored just 24 goals in 26 league matches.

Nzola could form a quality partnership with Scamacca next season. Antonio is in his twilight years and the Hammers should look to replace him in the summer.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a Premier League club could be an attractive idea for the Serie A striker and he will be desperate to prove his quality in the English top flight next season.