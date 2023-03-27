Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 22-year-old defender is at the top of their transfer wish list and club director Fabio Paratici views him as an exciting prospect.

Guehi has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

The north London club will have to add more defensive quality to their side and Guehi could prove to be an upgrade on players like Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier next season.

The 22-year-old will feel that a move to Tottenham could improve his chances of playing for England regularly. Furthermore, Tottenham could qualify for the Champions League next season and the opportunity to play European football will be a hugely exciting prospect for the youngster.

Apparently, the defender is valued at around £50-60 million and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to spend that kind of money on him. However, that fee could be slashed if Crystal Palace are relegated to the Championship.

Spurs will certainly be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham must look to bring in a quality replacement for Antonio Conte first. The Italian has been sacked and the Londoners are being linked with managers like Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.