22-year-old Leeds United star opens up on his future

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly keeping tabs on his situation and the 22-year-old has now confirmed his desire to be the first-choice goalkeeper for his country at the senior level.

Meslier has revealed that he is looking to improve as a player and establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for the French national team. However, he is aware of the fact that he will have to perform at a high level for Leeds United in order for that to happen.

Regarding his future and a potential move away from Elland Road, the player has revealed that he will consider his future with a clear head when the time comes and he is currently focused on the upcoming European under-21 championships in June.