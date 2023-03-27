22-year-old Leeds United star opens up on his future

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly keeping tabs on his situation and the 22-year-old has now confirmed his desire to be the first-choice goalkeeper for his country at the senior level.

Meslier has revealed that he is looking to improve as a player and establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for the French national team. However, he is aware of the fact that he will have to perform at a high level for Leeds United in order for that to happen.

Regarding his future and a potential move away from Elland Road, the player has revealed that he will consider his future with a clear head when the time comes and he is currently focused on the upcoming European under-21 championships in June.

“It would be a mistake to project oneself so far. There are many steps before that: a continuation to be sought with Leeds, the Euro Espoirs [U21 championship] in June,” Meslier explained.

“To succeed in all of this, I have to be good. Because no one will come looking for me if I am not. And if I am asked, I will take the time to think about my future with a clear head.” 

