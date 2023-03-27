22-year-old who rejected Leeds opens up on struggles at new club

Leeds United were linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere before he moved to AC Milan.

The transfer to the Italian club has not worked out for the 22-year-old playmaker and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot for them.

The Belgian has not been able to hit his peak form either. De Ketelaere attracted the attention of a number of other European clubs after impressing with Club Brugge and Leeds were hoping to sign him.

However, the player snubbed the opportunity to move to Elland Road in favour of joining the Rossoneri.

The player has now opened up on his situation at AC Milan. He has admitted that things have not gone according to plan for him at Milan and there are a number of reasons behind that. The player cited the higher level of football in Italy and his adaptation to a new environment as factors that have stopped him from performing at his best at his new club.

“Disappointing. Indeed, negative. This certainly wasn’t my expectation,” De Ketelaere admits to Het Laaste Nieuws. “After an excellent season with Club Brugge and after my transfer to Milan, which I don’t regret, I would have hoped to be more important than I have been up to now. “There are so many reasons (why I am struggling). One is the environment – a higher level of football – and the adaptation to many things. (Such as) life off the pitch.”

It will be interesting to see if Milan are willing to be patient with the player and give him the opportunity to get back to his best in the coming months.