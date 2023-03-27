26-year-old reportedly negotiating a move to Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The player has been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona but a report from Spanish publication Sport claims that the player is already negotiating a potential move to Manchester United next summer.

Apparently, the 26-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

The Portuguese international is entering the peak of his career and he will want to play for a club in the Champions league. Neves has clearly outgrown Wolves and a move to Manchester United would be ideal for him.

The Red Devils are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they could offer him the platform to showcase his abilities at a high level.

Manchester United will have to shore up their midfield options if they want to challenge for the league title next season. The 26-year-old Portuguese international is one of the best central midfielders in the league and he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred. He could form a quality partnership with Brazilian international Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield next season.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and he is likely to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

The transfer seems like a no-brainer for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can agree on a reasonable fee with Wolves in the coming months.