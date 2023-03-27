Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Italian club Juventus at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and Juventus have not agreed on a contract extension with him yet.

If the Italian giants decide to let him leave on a free transfer, the player could be headed to the premier league.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the World Cup finalist is being courted by Premier League giants Liverpool.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and someone like Rabiot would improve them in the middle of the park.

The likes of Jordan Henderson have regressed massively and the French international could be the ideal replacement for the Liverpool captain next season. He could form a quality partnership alongside the likes of Thiago Alcantara.

Rabiot would add composure, physicality and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield.

Furthermore, the midfielder has proven his quality at the highest level with club and country and he has the ability to make an immediate impact at Anfield. Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the major trophies and they will need players of his calibre.

In addition to that, signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a major bargain and the Reds must look to do everything in their power to convince the player to move to Anfield.