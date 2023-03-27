Antonio Conte already being linked with surprise move to European giants

Antonio Conte parted ways with Tottenham on Sunday and the Italian coach is already being linked with a surprise move to the world’s biggest club.

The 53-year-old’s time at Spurs was a turbulent one after several outbursts but the latest one following the North London club’s draw with Southampton left a toxic atmosphere in the dressing room and the Tottenham hierarchy pulled the plug on Conte’s time at the club.

Now according to Todofichajes, Conte is among the favourites to take over as Real Madrid manager at the end of the season as Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave to manage the Brazil National Team.

Juventus is another club that are interested in the Italian coach but having managed in Turin already, a move to Madrid could intrigue the 53-year-old.

The report says that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants a proven coach to take over from Ancelotti next season and is unsure about taking a chance on club legend, Raul.

Los Blancos tried to bring Conte to Madrid in the past but seeing as the former Tottenham boss is now a free agent, that will make everything a lot easier.

There will be many others linked to the Madrid hot seat between now and the end of the season but Conte is in with a shot.