Arsenal or ready to reignite their interest in the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo at the end of the season.

The Gunners tried to sign the 21-year-old midfielder during the January transfer window but the Seagulls refused to sell him back then.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Caicedo could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League and he could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in the midfield pivot.

Arsenal will play in the Champions League next season and they need better-quality players in order to compete against the European elite. Caicedo has all the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder.

A report from Football Transfers claims that arsenal will prioritise a move for the Ecuador international at the end of the season.

Back in January when Arsenal were keen on signing the player, Caicedo look to social media to express his desire to leave brighten in order to join a bigger club.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal would be a major step up in the player’s career and it could accelerate his development.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture the talented young players at the club and he could help the 21-year-old develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Gunners have been linked with players like Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice as well.