Arsenal want to complete double West Ham raid which includes Declan Rice

Arsenal are interested in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta as the Gunners look to swoop for two of David Moyes’ players.

Mikel Arteta is planning to move for Declan Rice in the summer and the England star has been linked to the Emirates for some time. However, the North London club could swoop for another West Ham star in the form of Lucas Paqueta.

According to a report from Fichajes, if the Hammers get relegated this season then the Gunners will look to bring in the 25-year-old this summer as Arteta’s squad will need added quality ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Paqueta only joined West Ham last summer but has failed to hit the heights expected of him. The Brazil international is no doubt a talent and maybe being around a higher calibre of player will bring out the best in the former Lyon man.

Rice is a definite target for Arsenal but whether they move for Paqueta as well, remains to be seen.