Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the talented young striker Mason Melia.

The 15-year-old striker has caught the attention of the Premier League giants with his performances for St Patrick’s Athletic.

Liverpool are hoping to sign the player at the end of the season and they have scouted him extensively this season. Apparently, the Premier League outfit have received rave reviews from their scouts regarding the player in recent months.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will now face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea who are hoping to beat the Reds to the 15-year-old’s signature after submitting multiple bids.

The Blues have shown a willingness to invest in quality young talents in recent months and they have brought in a number of young players since the arrival of Todd Boehly.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat their Premier League rivals to the 15-year-old’s signature now.

The opportunity to join Chelsea or Liverpool is likely to be an attractive proposition for Melia and he will be hoping to fulfil his potential with the move to a top Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he needs to join a club where he will get a clear pathway to the first team in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Chelsea can convince the player with their project and plans for him.