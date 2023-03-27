Chelsea join the race to sign 26-year-old Tottenham target

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The player has been linked with a move to north London club Tottenham Hotspur but a report from Football Insider claims that Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and he could look to leave Manchester United in the summer in search of regular playing time.

David De Gea is ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford and it seems unlikely that Henderson will want to stay at Manchester United as the backup option next season.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, especially with the Euros and the World Cup coming up over the next few years. Henderson will feel that it would improve his chances of holding down a regular starting spot for his country.

What next for Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson?
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Henderson could prove to be a quality replacement. The 26-year-old could compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting spot at the London club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are hoping to bring in an upgrade on Hugo Lloris who has been quite error-prone this season.

It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs end up signing the Manchester United keeper at the end of the season. Chelsea certainly have more resources compared to Spurs, but the north London giants might be able to offer him European football.

