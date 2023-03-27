Club won’t say no to Newcastle, Arsenal if they offer over €50m for 14-goal ace

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Newcastle United and Arsenal are keen on signing the 20-year-old Denmark striker during the summer transfer window.

Callum Wilson has been largely underwhelming this season and Newcastle need to add another reliable goalscorer to the side. On the other hand, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable striker at their disposal.

Both clubs will have to invest in a quality goal scorer and Hojlund would be a superb long-term investment for the two sides.

The 20-year-old has proven his quality in Italian football since joining them and he has the potential to thrive in the Premier League as well. The talented young attacker has 14 goals to his name across all competitions this season for Sturm Graz and Atalanta.

The report from Calciomercato adds that the Italian outfit will not be able to say no to a potential sale if the two Premier League clubs offer in excess of €50 million for the talented youngster.

While Hojlund might not be worth the reported amount right now, he has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Arsenal are prepared to come forward with a substantial offer for the young striker at the end of the season.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive proposition for the talented young forward.