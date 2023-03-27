Eddie Howe expected to get rid of 25-year-old Newcastle star in the summer

Eddie Howe will try and pull off a rebuild to his squad over the summer to provide Newcastle with more strength in depth and the Magpies boss is expected to get rid of some of his stars.

One of those could be Jamal Lewis who has only managed 120 minutes of action this season and is behind the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Target in the pecking order at left-back.

The 25-year-old will go into the summer window with two years remaining on his current deal on Tyneside having joined back in 2020 from Norwich City but it could be his last season with the club as Howe is expected to rebuild his squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Lee Ryder has suggested Howe and Lewis will have to decide what is the best step for his career ahead of the summer, he said: “But you never know he could bring something from the bench. He’s certainly shown he’s fit enough to play in the last few days but Eddie Howe, as I say, decision time looming on not just Jamal Lewis, a number of players this summer and I do expect Newcastle to pretty much pull off what would be a squad rebuild.”