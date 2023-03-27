European giants in surprise contention to sign Lionel Messi in the summer

Italian giants Inter Milan are reportedly considering a move to sign Lionel Messi, according to an Argentine journalist.

The former Barcelona star’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain, as his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

A number of clubs have been interested in signing him including MLS side Inter Miami, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, and his former club Barcelona who have recently claimed that the door will always remain open for Messi to return.

However, the latest rumors suggest that Inter Milan have joined in the race to sign him.

Argentine journalist Sergio Gonzalez claimed on Twitter that Inter Milan are interested in signing Messi, citing former Inter Milan player and current vice president Javier Zanetti as a potential factor in the move. He also claimed that the contract talks with PSG have stalled.

He tweeted: “Early morning bomb in Messi code. A reliable source tells me that Inter Italy intends to sign Leo. The Zanetti factor. The deadlock of its extension in Paris. Barça conditioned by the FPF and drowned by Thebes. Will Pupi [Zanetti] manage to get him?”

Bomba de madrugada en clave Messi. Una fuente confiable me dice que el Inter de Italia pretende fichar a Leo. El factor Zanetti. El punto muerto de su prolongación en París. El Barça condicionado por el FPF y ahogado por Tebas. ¿Se le dará al Pupi? pic.twitter.com/zi8TFwZPan — Sergio A. González ????????? (@sagonzalezbueno) March 25, 2023

Zanetti recently admitted that the club attempted to sign Messi in 2021, after he left Barcelona, but PSG eventually secured his signature.

Inter Milan previously attempted to sign Messi in 2006 as well, as revealed by Barcelona President Joan Laporta who claimed that the club rejected a €250m bid from Inter Milan.

The Italian club’s interest in the Argentine forward has been rekindled, and with the transfer window approaching, it will be fascinating to see whether they can finally sign him.

As Messi approaches the latter stages of his career, fans around the world will be eagerly watching to see where he will take his talents next. A move to Inter Milan would undoubtedly be a significant coup for the Italian club and a fascinating development in the world of football.