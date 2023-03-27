Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with manager Antonio Conte on Sunday night and the Londoners will have to bring in a quality replacement for the Italian.

Tottenham are still fighting for a place in the Champions league next season and it remains to be seen whether the new manager can guide them to a top-four finish.

There have been rumours that the London club could look to approach the former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann or Mauricio Pochettino to take over as a replacement for Conte.

The 53 year old Italian was linked with a move to Newcastle United before he joined Tottenham and former Newcastle players Michael Chopra and Jose Enrique were keen on the 53 year old taking over at St James’ Park.

Enrique said at the time: “Will they go for someone like Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane? My favourite would be Antonio Conte because of the experience he has of winning trophies and winning trophies in the Premier League – I would go for him.”

Antonio Conte would he be the right choice for @NUFC — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) October 7, 2021

However, the way Conte’s time at Tottenham has unfolded, the two players will probably feel relieved that Newcastle went with Eddie Howe instead.

While there is no doubt that Conte has improved Tottenham, his constant criticism of the club’s transfer activity and his own players has led to his sacking eventually.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe has done a commendable job at Newcastle and the Magpies are currently fighting for a place in the Champions league. They managed to reach the finals of the Carabao cup as well.