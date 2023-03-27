Good news for Chelsea fans as key Real Madrid star could miss both Champions League matches

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are worried that key player Thibaut Courtois could miss up to a month of action after suffering an injury on international duty with Belgium.

The goalkeeper picked up a knock during Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden on Friday in the opening game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and has left the Belgian camp to return to Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the La Liga giants fear that the injury could keep Courtois out for between three to four weeks, with a strain to the 30-year-old’s adductor muscle said to be the problem. The former Chelsea star will undergo tests on Monday to determine the full extent of the issue and could miss the Champions League clashes with his former club next month.

Courtois could miss Real Madrid’s Champions League matches against Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Highly sought-after Liverpool target has spoken to Man City manager Pep Guardiola
“Never been rectified” – Pundit highlights major flaw in England’s performances
Pundit slams Man United defender after drug abuse pictures released

Real welcome Chelsea to the Bernabeu on April 12th before the two face each other again in the return leg on April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

April is a key month to Real Madrid’s season as not only will they play the next round of the Champions League, but face bitter rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals as well. The Los Blancos hierarchy will be worried about how this injury might affect their season but it will come as good news to Chelsea fans.

More Stories Thibaut Courtois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.