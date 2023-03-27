Good news for Chelsea fans as key Real Madrid star could miss both Champions League matches

Real Madrid are worried that key player Thibaut Courtois could miss up to a month of action after suffering an injury on international duty with Belgium.

The goalkeeper picked up a knock during Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden on Friday in the opening game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and has left the Belgian camp to return to Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the La Liga giants fear that the injury could keep Courtois out for between three to four weeks, with a strain to the 30-year-old’s adductor muscle said to be the problem. The former Chelsea star will undergo tests on Monday to determine the full extent of the issue and could miss the Champions League clashes with his former club next month.

Real welcome Chelsea to the Bernabeu on April 12th before the two face each other again in the return leg on April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

April is a key month to Real Madrid’s season as not only will they play the next round of the Champions League, but face bitter rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals as well. The Los Blancos hierarchy will be worried about how this injury might affect their season but it will come as good news to Chelsea fans.