West Ham United have been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League showdown against Southampton.

The two clubs are currently involved in the relegation battle and the match is being dubbed a relegation six-pointer. A win over Southampton could be a major boost for the Hammers and the Saints have now been dealt a major injury blow.

Star striker Che Adams picked up a knock during the international break with Scotland and his absence would be a devastating blow for Southampton.

The Saints are currently at the bottom of the league table and they will hope to have their star player back in action soon.

Southampton are already without the services of Jan Bednarek and Armel Bella-Kotchap due to injuries.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can take advantage of the situation and grind out a priceless three points over Southampton. The two sides will meet on the 2nd of April.

Meanwhile, Leeds United were handed a major injury blow as well with star forward Wilfried Gnonto going off the pitch with an ankle injury. Defender Max Wober picked up a muscle injury during the international break as well.

The Hammers have had a dismal campaign in the league but they have impressed in the European competitions. David Moyes’s side are currently in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa conference league.