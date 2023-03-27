Journalist says Manchester United transfer from 2020 could be one of the “worst of the decade””

Journalist Dean Jones says that Donny van de Beek to Manchester United could be one of hte worst signings in football history.

van de Beek has endured a rough three-and-a-bit years at Old Trafford, making just 60 appearances after he was tipped for great things following his impressive five years at Ajax.

However, it’s not been an easy ride for the Dutchman and Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT his move to the red side of Manchester could go down as one of the worst in football history.

 

van de Beek was regarded as of the most promising midfielders in the world while at Ajax but it hasn’t worked for him at United

It will probably rank among the worst signings of the decade because in terms of the hype around it at the time, the amount of money that’s been invested into the deal, and how much the player has been paid, compared to output. It’s right down there.”

van de Beek has just two goals and two assists to his name at United and it seems as though his Dutch manager in Erik ten Hag isn’t planning on playing him ahead of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcel Sabitzer any time soon.

