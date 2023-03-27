Key Leeds United star can only renew contract on one condition

Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer of 2024 and the forward will likely have to take a pay cut in order to renew his stay at the club. 

This season has been the 32-year-old’s most prolific with the Yorkshire club as the forward is the Premier League side’s top goalscorer with 13 goals.

Leeds will want to keep Rodrigo for a few more years but according to Football Insider, renewal talks over a new contract for the 32-year-old have been placed on hold until the Whites’ Premier League survival is confirmed.

Should Javi Gracia’s side stay up, Rodrgio will still need to take a pay cut and it will come down to the forward as to whether he wants to stay at Elland Road or not.

