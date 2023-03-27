Leicester want to replace Iheanacho & Daka with €30m move for 14-goal striker

Leicester City are interested in bringing Lois Openda to the Premier League next season as the forward continues to make a name for himself at Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

That is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that the Foxes are seriously monitoring the Belgian star’s situation ahead of a potential summer move.

Openda has scored 14 goals across 28 matches in Ligue 1 this campaign and could be worth between €20m-€30m states the report.

Leicester’s top goalscorers this season have been Harvey Barnes and James Maddison who both have nine goals to their names. The Foxes highest scoring striker is Kelechi Iheanacho with six and that is a problem for Brendan Rodgers who will want a more prolific goalscorer next season.

