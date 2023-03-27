Manchester United defender target hits back at links to club

Napoli center-back Kim Min-Jae has come out to speak about the rumours that have linked him with a move to Manchester United.

Kim has had an excellent first season in the Serie A for the league’s table-toppers Napoli and the South Korean addressed the talk around a potential move following his nation’s 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday (h/t Manchester Evening News).

As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play in,” said Kim.

It’s been four or years I have had these rumours. It’s uncomfortable. I wish you don’t spread those stories.”

Kim played 90 minutes against Colombia

The 26-year old went on to say he’s not interested in the rumours and that he is only focused on his club football.

I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I’m focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important matches to go and right now I only want to focus on Napoli.”

With Kim taking such a stand against a move this summer, United may be forced to look elsewhere for a defensive name.

