Photo: Jude Bellingham’s latest social media activity has left some Liverpool fans excited

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has continued to tease Liverpool fans with his social media activity.

The 19-year-old first reposted a picture of him and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson doing a recovery session together before posting an image of him and Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard embracing in a hug.

While the posts may not mean much, it has excited Liverpool fans, who see Bellingham as a top priority for the club this summer. According to previous claims by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is the top target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, David Ornstein claimed last week that Bellingham is out of Liverpool’s budget, which caused outrage among Liverpool fans on social media. Whether the club will make a move for him in the summer or not remains to be seen.

If Liverpool fails to finish in the top four, Bellingham’s preference to play in a club not competing in Europe will also be a question mark. Despite this, it is clear that Bellingham is otherwise interested in a move to Anfield, and his social media activity only adds fuel to the speculation.