Possibility that Jurgen Klopp favourite could leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have yet to open contract talks with veteran star James Milner despite being a favourite in Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

According to The Athletic, the German coach is eager to keep the 37-year-old at Anfield for another season after the midfielder signed an extension last season on reduced terms.

That will also need to happen this time around as Klopp values his vice-captain’s experience, leadership and versatility.

With contract talks yet to begin it raises the possibility that Milner could join Roberto Firmino, another mainstay of the Klopp era, in leaving Liverpool this summer but there is still time to get a deal sorted between now and then.

Liverpool are expected to undergo a midfield overhaul in the summer with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita among the names set to leave the Merseyside club.

Jude Bellingham is Klopp’s number-one target ahead of the summer as the German coach plans on bringing in at least two players for his central positions as that area of the pitch has been a big problem this season.