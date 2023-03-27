Mason Mount has been linked with a move away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2024 and Chelsea have been trying to extend his contract. However, they have not been able to reach an agreement with the player and there have been rumours that Mount could look to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Journalist Simon Phillips has now revealed that Co-owner Todd Boehly personally wants to keep the midfielder at the club and Mount is also prepared to find a solution that will keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Apparently, the two parties are currently far apart in terms of valuation as far as the new contract is concerned.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “As far as I know, as far as I’m told, Chelsea want to keep hold of Mount. Boehly personally wants to keep hold of Mount. Mount wants to stay at Chelsea. The big problem is, the terms are so far apart at the moment. “Ultimately, that means that he could end up leaving. Chelsea have made it clear that they will sell players if terms can’t be met, rather than let them leave as free agents the year after. “We could be looking at Mount leaving Chelsea this summer unless they are prepared to meet halfway, and at the moment they’re not. That’s why the talks broke down.”

The 24-year-old midfielder is demanding a significant pay rise and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to pay up.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea in recent seasons and he wants the new contract to reflect his standing in the squad.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool who are thought to be leading the race for his services.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is one of the most promising young midfielders in the league and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool. Chelsea cannot afford to strengthen a direct rival and weaken their squad simultaneously. They must do everything in their power to hold on to mount beyond this season.