Tottenham make contact with exciting Antonio Conte replacement

Tottenham have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann to replace Antonio Conte as manager of the North London club.

The Italian coach was sacked by Tottenham on Sunday following a poor run of results and his recent outburst after Spurs’ match with Southampton. A toxic atmosphere is said to have developed at the club and therefore, the hierarchy decided to cut his time as manager short.

Last week also saw Julian Nagelsmann surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich and the German coach has become the obvious man to take over at Tottenham and the Spurs board have started making moves to bring the 35-year-old to North London, reports Sky Sports.

Sky ?? report there has been contact between Tottenham and Julian Nagelsmann, but a quick decision is unlikely ?pic.twitter.com/ouFa212vHx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 27, 2023

The report says a decision will not be made quickly as Nagelsmann ponders over his future and with Cristian Stellini acting as Spurs’ head coach for the rest of the campaign, there is no rush on either side, but the North London club are right to start the process in case other club’s become involved.

Nagelsmann would be a very exciting appointment for Spurs and it is one that should go down very well with fans of the North London club.