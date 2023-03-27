Video: Pavard scores stunner off the crossbar in clash with Ireland

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has just scored a stunner to break the deadlock during France’s EURO 2024 qualifying match with Ireland in Dublin.
The French struggled to create chances in the first half against a resistant Irish team but it did not take long in the second for the deadlock to be broken.
Pavard intercepted an Irish pass high up the pitch and then hit a stunner which went in off the underside of the crossbar.
