Video: Pavard scores stunner off the crossbar in clash with Ireland

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has just scored a stunner to break the deadlock during France’s EURO 2024 qualifying match with Ireland in Dublin.

The French struggled to create chances in the first half against a resistant Irish team but it did not take long in the second for the deadlock to be broken.

Pavard intercepted an Irish pass high up the pitch and then hit a stunner which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

WHAT. A. HIT. France lead against Ireland thanks to a stunning Benjamin Pavard effort from outside the box