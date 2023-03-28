It’s not too often that a young football player will burst onto the scene and get everyone sitting up and taking notice almost immediately, but that does seem to be true in Evan Ferguson’s case.

The 18-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion sensation has already scored seven goals in 16 matches for the Seagulls according to The Sun, and managed to score on his international debut per the official Brighton website.

He’s clearly an attacking talent to pay attention to, and one who club and international colleague, Andrew Moran, couldn’t stop praising.

“He’s a freak, such a good player. He’s so good and for his age is so physically able,” he was quoting as saying by The Mirror.

“I wouldn’t say it’s too surprising. I always knew he would be a joke.”

Of course, any player that shows the prowess that Ferguson has in front of goal is always going to be of interest to ‘bigger’ clubs, with the greatest respect to Brighton.

To that end, Football Insider have noted the attentions of both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, though it appears both London clubs could be left disappointed.

More Stories / Latest News New issue for Graham Potter’s job safety at Chelsea following major development Exclusive: “Important bid” required for former Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target this summer Video: Tottenham’s Harry Kane cooking up a storm off the pitch too

That’s because The Sun also suggest that the player is quite happy to continue his footballing education on the south coast as he believes he’ll have a better chance of getting minutes on the pitch than he would do elsewhere at this point in his career.

That type of decision shows a maturity beyond his years and will surely stand him in good stead for the inevitable pressure, both on and off the pitch, which will surely come his way in due course.