Strasbourg midfielder Ismael Doukoure is said to be of interest to Arsenal but the Gunners face competition for his signature from Newcastle.

This is according to a report from 90Min, who say that both the Gunners and the Magpies are two teams very intent on signing Doukoure this summer, who has been one of the most promising defenders in Ligue 1 this season.

The 19-year old, who is currently out in Marbella representing France’s U20-squad, has a versatile side to his game, possessing the ability to play in defensive midfield and that is something of appeal to many top teams in this day and age.

90Min also say that Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe have been admirers of Doukoure for the past 12 months and with the minutes he has racked up at such a young age this season, you can understand why.

The Frenchman has racked up 1,471 minutes this season for Strasbourg who are 15th in Ligue 1, so Doukoure isn’t short of experience despite being yet to exit his teenage years.

Doukoure’s deal at Strasbourg expires in 2026, so his club may feel that they have what it takes to keep hold of their impressive youngster for at least a couple more seasons.