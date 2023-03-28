Stats show Arsenal star is second only to Lionel Messi as Europe’s biggest game-changer

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is having an outstanding season, and the stats now show just how influential he is for his club.

According to stats from Opta, the 21-year-old is second only to Lionel Messi in Europe’s big five leagues for goals and assists when the score in a game has been level.

See below for the full list, with Saka surrounded by some great players and big names as he clearly has what it takes to produce some of his most decisive moments at the most important time in games…

14 – The five players with the most goals+assists in Europe's top five leagues this season ???? ?????? ??? ?????: 14 – Lionel Messi (5G, 9A)

12 – Bukayo Saka (6G, 6A)

11 – Neymar (7G, 4A)

11 – Antoine Griezmann (5G, 6A)

11 – Victor Osimhen (9G, 2A) Pivotal. pic.twitter.com/d5Dv1B8WKl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 28, 2023

Saka has six goals and six assists that have changed a game from a draw to give Arsenal the lead, with only Messi contributing a higher total, with five goals and nine assists for Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal fans will hope Saka can continue to produce these game-changing moments, as they’ll need the England international at his best for the upcoming title run-in.

The Gunners have just ten games left to go as they chase down a first Premier League title victory since 2003/04.