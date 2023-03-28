Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to clinch the potential transfer of highly-rated 20-year-old Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is establishing himself as a major prospect, and it seems likely that we’re going to see more transfer rumours linking him with bigger clubs in the coming weeks and months.

Arsenal have a strong forward line at the moment but perhaps lack an out-and-out goal-scorer like Hojlund, so it makes sense that they’re now being strongly linked with the youngster by Calciomercato, who state that he could be available for €45million.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus last summer and Leandro Trossard in January, but there could be room for someone like Hojlund to come in as an upgrade on backup striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah is another young goal-poacher, but he’s not always looked entirely convincing in his Emirates Stadium career, so there could be room for another player to come in and fill that role with the view to eventually developing into more of a regular starter.

Calciomercato also link Juventus with Hojlund, so it will be interesting to see if he favours staying in Italy or trying a new challenge in England.