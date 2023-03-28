Arsenal injury worry as manager confirms Gunners ace “was too big of a risk” to start international match

Arsenal fans will be concerned by news that Thomas Partey was not quite fit enough to start for Ghana in their last international match.

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has spoken out on Partey’s fitness, with the 29-year-old Gunners ace not quite in the right condition to start in the qualifying match against Angola.

“Thomas [Partey] has some small issues. We felt it was too big of a risk to start him [against Angola],” Hughton said, as quoted by football.london.

Partey has been a hugely important player for Arsenal this season, and fans will hope he doesn’t end up being out for long and this was just a sensible precaution from Hughton.

Arsenal are not too far away now from winning their first title in 19 years, but they’ll need to keep everyone fit in order to stave off the challenge of reigning champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has already had to contend with Gabriel Jesus missing a lot of games with injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is now also set to be out for the rest of the season.