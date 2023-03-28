Exclusive: Arsenal negotiating mega release clause in attacker’s new contract

Arsenal are keen to insert a huge release clause in Bukayo Saka’s new contract.

That’s according to British agent Haydn Dodge, who claims the Gunners are in the process of renegotiating Saka’s current deal, which is set to expire next summer.

Saka, 21, is enjoying an excellent season, and after scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists already this campaign, is a strong candidate to be crowned the Premier League’s ‘Player of the Season’.

Consequently, to fend off any interest there may be in the 21-year-old, Arsenal are desperate to extend their talented number seven’s stay in the country’s capital.

Already in talks over a new and improved contract, although it is expected that Saka will eventually put pen-to-paper, talks, at the moment, according to Dodge, have reached a bit of a stalemate due to a suggested bumper release clause.

“Bukayo Saka is getting close to signing a new contract with Arsenal,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“The hold-up at the moment is to do with a previous release clause being renegotiated between club and the player’s representatives.

“The word in the industry is that Arsenal want to insert a £120m clause, which is understandable, especially considering he has just 12 months left on his deal, and is arguably the hottest prospect, not only in England but also in European football.”

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first team in 2019, Saka, who also has 26 senior international caps under his belt, has directly contributed to 75 goals in 169 games, in all competitions.