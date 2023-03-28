Arsenal may reportedly have been handed a boost as Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda has admitted he is learning English and that he is proud to have been linked with the Gunners.

The highly-rated Spanish defender was linked with Arsenal during the January transfer window, though a deal never materialised.

It seems Arsenal remain interested in Fresneda, however, as Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside that they will continue to keep tabs on the 18-year-old right-back ahead of the summer.

Discussing his current situation in an interview with AS, Fresneda attempted to play down talk of wanting to leave his current club, but he’ll surely have raised one or two eyebrows by admitting he’s learning both English and German following links with both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

On interest from bigger clubs, Fresneda said: “It’s a source of pride, but I always say it: I’m also in a big team, Valladolid. My head only thinks about my team. And these days, also in the Selection.”

On learning languages, he also said: “I have always valued studies for the future, beyond football. I am a person who likes to learn languages.”

Arsenal fans will hope this is all pointing towards a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, as a new right-back would surely be a useful addition as there’s not much backup behind Ben White in this current squad.