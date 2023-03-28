Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged the Gunners to seal the transfer of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The England international has been hugely impressive for the Hammers for the last few years, and is becoming an increasingly important player for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad as well.

There’s no doubt Rice could have a great impact at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in a younger player to build around, as Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho are all either 30 or just over, or just under.

Rice, by contrast, should still have his best years ahead of him, and Wilshere can’t hide that he’d love to see him move to the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s a midfielder who can do anything. Anyone who supports any club would want Dec to join,” Wilshere told PA, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch.

“Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing is unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.

“You have to be respectful to West Ham, that is his club, but his future is in his hands and it’s very exciting for him because he’s got everything with him now and he’s picking up more and more, he’s growing into this man who could play anywhere.

“I’m looking forward to wherever he goes. I hope it is Arsenal, it would be a massive signing and a perfect fit.”

West Ham fans won’t thank Wilshere for his intervention here, but Arsenal supporters will no doubt hope this can perhaps play some part in persuading Rice to choose north London over other potential destinations.