Arsenal star has been transfer target for two Premier League clubs

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is set to stay at the club despite transfer interest from Premier League clubs and an unnamed top club from abroad.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, with the reporter explaining that it won’t be long now before Saka officially signs a new contract to commit his future to the Gunners.

Saka has been on fire for Arsenal this season and is undoubtedly one of the finest young players in world football right now, so this news will come as a big relief to the club’s fans.

See below for the latest details from Romano…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham and Chelsea interested in young player who is ‘so good’ and whose talent is ‘a joke’
New issue for Graham Potter’s job safety at Chelsea following major development
Exclusive: “Important bid” required for former Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target this summer

Saka is surely a hugely important part of Arsenal’s future, and his form will be key to how this season pans out as well.

Mikel Arteta’s side are surprise Premier League leaders at the moment and if Saka can continue performing at his best, they may well finish the season as champions for the first time in 19 years.

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.