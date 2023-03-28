Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is set to stay at the club despite transfer interest from Premier League clubs and an unnamed top club from abroad.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, with the reporter explaining that it won’t be long now before Saka officially signs a new contract to commit his future to the Gunners.

Saka has been on fire for Arsenal this season and is undoubtedly one of the finest young players in world football right now, so this news will come as a big relief to the club’s fans.

See below for the latest details from Romano…

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February. ??? #AFC Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/EOe9GQZoYB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023

Saka is surely a hugely important part of Arsenal’s future, and his form will be key to how this season pans out as well.

Mikel Arteta’s side are surprise Premier League leaders at the moment and if Saka can continue performing at his best, they may well finish the season as champions for the first time in 19 years.