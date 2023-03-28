Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is said to be unsettled at the Nou Camp which has led to Manchester United taking an interest in him.

This is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who say that Bori Fati, Ansu’s father, recently met with Barcelona representatives Mateu Alemany and the club’s sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff.

Despite making 38 appearances in all competitions this season, Sport report that Fati is not happy at the club and is considering his future in Catalonia.

The outlet have relayed the Sun’s report that United are once again being linked with the 20-year old, who has a contract at Barca until 2027.

Fati would add further youthfulness to United’s winger department, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho having a combined average age of 22.2.

A Fati departure from Barcelona wouldn’t be the most outlandish shout, with the club currently finding themselves in financial difficulties that could see them be forced to sell some big names this summer.