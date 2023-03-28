Blow for Chelsea with key figure set to leave club and join up with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern

In what could be a real blow for Chelsea Football Club, one of their key backroom figures is set to depart for a stint at Bayern Munich.

It isn’t really a surprise that new Bayern head coach, Thomas Tuchel, would come calling at some point for those people that he’d worked with at Stamford Bridge.

London World had previously reported that Arno Michels and Zsolt Low would be joining their former boss, with Tuchel keen to add fitness coach, Antony Barry, too.

“My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility,” they reported Tuchel as saying to reporters after his Bayern unveiling.

“Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”

Now, well-connected journalist, Christian Falk, has tweeted that the two clubs are in negotiations after Barry confirmed he’d like to make the switch.

Update Thomas Tuchel: Antony Barry (Fitness Coach) let @ChelseaFC know That he wants to follow Tuchel to @FCBayern. The clubs are talking now about a compensation payment @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 28, 2023

It will surely come as a bitter blow to Graham Potter who has been sinking under the weight of managing the west Londoners this season.

Mid-season upheaval, whether on or off the pitch arguably doesn’t ever end well for those involved.

A series of unfortunate injuries to key players notwithstanding, Potter arguably still hasn’t shown enough for owner, Todd Boehly, to get excited about.

At 10th position in the Premier League currently, there’s little prospect of Champions League football next season, and even a Europa League placing by the end of the 2022/23 campaign could be beyond them unless form and results improve.